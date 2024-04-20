Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh

In a vibrant assembly, students of the school celebrated Baisakhi. The assembly, conducted by students of Class V, began with ‘shabad gayan’, where the school choir harmoniously presented ‘shabads’ related to the significance of the month of Baisakh. This was followed by an insightful thought of the day, highlighting the significance of Baisakhi as a celebration of unity, prosperity and new beginnings. The meaning and traditions of Baisakhi were elaborated upon, emphasising the celebration of unity, brotherhood, and community spirit. The students also presented a heartfelt poem in Punjabi, capturing the essence of the festival and its cultural significance. The students put up an energetic bhangra performance resonating with the festival’s spirit and adding a lively and joyful touch to the day. Tiny tots of the pre-primary wing participated in the festive celebrations through a song and dance performance. Addressing the students, Principal Inderpreet Kaur shared her thoughts on Baisakhi.

