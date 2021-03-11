Bhavan Vidyalaya Panchkula

The Independence Day was celebrated in solemn manner at the school. The event commenced with the hoisting of the Tricolour by Principal Gulshan Kaur followed by the National Anthem. The programme included various live performances. Teaching and non-teaching staff through invocation, antakshari, prayers, patriotic songs, speeches and poems recalled the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters and expressed India's commitment to work towards realising the dreams of its founding fathers and the objectives set out by the government. Patriotic folk dance by teachers mesmerised everyone. School showcased a documentary on the ‘75th year of Independence’. Eighty students from the school participated in the I-Day celebration organised by the district administration in the parade ground. They depicted the journey of Tiranga through a dance drama. Principal honoured various achievers and distributed prizes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...