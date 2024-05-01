Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

An educational and recreational trip themed around Earth Day was thoughtfully organised for the students of Class III. The lush greenery and meticulously maintained habitats of the Bird Park offered the students an immersive and enlightening experience. All students of Class III were fortunate to explore the Bird Park, where they were greeted by a captivating array of avian life. The diverse bird species on display underscored the park’s commitment to the welfare and conservation of these majestic creatures. The interactive exhibits and educational presentations proved to be both engaging and informative, capturing the attention of the students and enriching their understanding of avian ecology and conservation efforts. They had the opportunity to analyse the differences in body shape, claws, and beaks of birds, relating it to their lessons on birds. The trip left an indelible mark on the memories of the students, contributing to their holistic learning journey.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula