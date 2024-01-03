Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, celebrates culmination of Geeta Mahotsav

The school celebrated the culmination of Gita Mahotsav with a stage presentation on Lord Vishnu’s ‘Dashavatar’ by all students of classes l and ll.

The event commenced with a ceremonial inauguration, where Principal Gulshan Kaur, along with members of the management committee, lit the traditional lamp. The epic cycle of 10 incarnations of Lord Vishnu was presented by students through a vibrant show.

As the programme reached its culmination, the young performers received resounding applause and cheers from the audience. In her address, the Principal lauded the outstanding performances of the budding talents and encouraged students to unravel the valuable lessons hidden in the Lord’s story.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula