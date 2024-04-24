Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, celebrates pearl jubilee

To mark its pearl jubilee, the school organised a function in the school auditorium. The chief guest was Banwarilal Purohit, Punjab Governor and Administrator of UT Chandigarh. The event commenced with lamp lighting by Purohit, which was followed by showcasing the journey of 30 years of the school through theatrical drama and dance performance. The event revolved around the visionary ideals of a luminary figure Dr KM Munshi, who founded the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in 1938. The young Bhavanites reflected his ideals, ie ‘Let noble thoughts come from all sides’, ‘All paths lead to the same truth’ and ‘The world is one family’ that have helped form the foundation and roots of the Vidyalaya. The chief guest lauded the efforts of the students and congratulated the school on the special day. Principal Gulshan Kaur thanked the Governor for sparing his precious time to motivate the students with his exhilarating and inspiring presence. She acknowledged the support of the School Management Committee and Kendra Committee along with the efforts of students, staff and parents in making this day a red-letter day in the history of the school.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Banwarilal Purohit #Panchkula