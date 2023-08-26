Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, holds prize distribution ceremony

The school conducted the annual prize distribution ceremony, “Medha Manyata Divas” to acknowledge and felicitate the meritorious students for having attained outstanding achievements in scholastic and co-scholastic domains. AN Mathur, Vice-Chairman, Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan Kendra Committee, along with other members of the management committee were present to inspire and honour well deserving achievers. The CBSE toppers of Class X and XII were felicitated and awarded Rs 1,500 each. Besides the overall toppers, other academic achievers were given mementos. The school honoured around 200 students. CBSE toppers and achievers of Class XII were invited to inspire and motivate their juniors through ‘Achiever’s Talk’. The panel included Manas Mehra, Nirmit Grover, Nikhil Sharma and Priyanka Sheokhand. The C Subramaniyam Award for ‘Excellence in Character’, sponsored by Mumbai Head Office, was conferred upon Nehal Khurana, Vidushi Chauhan and Saaleha Khan. The most coveted ‘Student of the Year’ award in memory of former Chairman Kulwant Singh was bestowed upon Kabir Sandhu of Class XII. The School Time Achievement Award was presented to Nirmit Grover of Class XII and Bhavan’s Pride award was given to Raghav Goyal of Class X. The cultural extravaganza began by seeking God’s blessings through lighting of the ceremonial lamp. Medha Manthan”, the school souvenir was released by Vice-Chairman AN Mathur.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi meets Chandrayaan-3 team at ISRO; says moon's landing point to be called 'Shiv Shakti' Point
August 23 to be observed as National Space Day, says PM Modi
8 die as train's coach catches fire in Madurai; authorities blame 'illegal cylinder' for blaze
All 6 victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh; there were 55 passe...
Chandrayaan's focus now on collecting data, analysis later: Research lab
Pragyan traverses 8 metres on moon
May recommend President's rule: Governor to Mann
Warns of criminal action if his letters not answered
No bylaws applicable in Anni where 8 buildings fell
Town area reverted to village to escape building curbs