Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, holds prize distribution ceremony

The school conducted the annual prize distribution ceremony, “Medha Manyata Divas” to acknowledge and felicitate the meritorious students for having attained outstanding achievements in scholastic and co-scholastic domains. AN Mathur, Vice-Chairman, Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan Kendra Committee, along with other members of the management committee were present to inspire and honour well deserving achievers. The CBSE toppers of Class X and XII were felicitated and awarded Rs 1,500 each. Besides the overall toppers, other academic achievers were given mementos. The school honoured around 200 students. CBSE toppers and achievers of Class XII were invited to inspire and motivate their juniors through ‘Achiever’s Talk’. The panel included Manas Mehra, Nirmit Grover, Nikhil Sharma and Priyanka Sheokhand. The C Subramaniyam Award for ‘Excellence in Character’, sponsored by Mumbai Head Office, was conferred upon Nehal Khurana, Vidushi Chauhan and Saaleha Khan. The most coveted ‘Student of the Year’ award in memory of former Chairman Kulwant Singh was bestowed upon Kabir Sandhu of Class XII. The School Time Achievement Award was presented to Nirmit Grover of Class XII and Bhavan’s Pride award was given to Raghav Goyal of Class X. The cultural extravaganza began by seeking God’s blessings through lighting of the ceremonial lamp. Medha Manthan”, the school souvenir was released by Vice-Chairman AN Mathur.

