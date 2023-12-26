Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, hosts annual Kulwant Singh Literary Fest

The school hosted annual Kulwant Singh Literary Fest in remembrance of founder Chairman Kulwant Singh on his birth anniversary. To mark the beginning of the grand event, well-planned intra-school literary activities, such as poetry composition, precis writing, picture composition and comic strip making, were organised for different classes. Under the guidance of Chairman Justice GC Garg, the event began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by the screening of a documentary, highlighting the vision of the great stalwart along with glimpses of last year’s Literary Fest. The keynote speaker, Vivek Atray, former IAS office, author, TEDx speaker and mentor, inspired the students to focus intensively on the art of writing. ‘Abhivyakti- an E-treasure of Creative Expressions’, a compilation of literary works of parents, students and teachers, and another book, titled ‘Mastering Digital Art’, authored by Shilpi Saxena, the school’s talented art teacher, were released by Vice-Chairman AN Mathur. Two-day event encompassed a series of interactive sessions, discussions and enriching workshops. The enlightening thoughts of renowned literarians like N Chandra (Indian film writer, director and producer), Ira Pande (author, editor and educationist), Vineet Panchhi (poet, filmmaker and voice actor), Surjit Patar (Punjabi language writer and poet) and Zoya Singh (artist and storyteller) created quite a spur among the learners, awakening their latent creativity. Students participated in various engaging workshops conducted by eminent resource persons such as Lily Swarn (internationally acclaimed multilingual poet, author); Dr Devyani (Editor of an education magazine); Shubhangi (content and short story writer); Radhika Anand (author); Nikasha Luthra (playwright, poet); Sandeep Joshi (political cartoonist, The Tribune); and Inayat Kapoor (content writer, Debator). Principal Gulshan Kaur expressed her happiness on the successful completion of the event.

#Panchkula