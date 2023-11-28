Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, hosts kids’ film festival

The school hosted the International Kids Film Festival (IKFF) 2023 on its premises. The festival showcased an array of films in different languages and themes, captivating audiences from LKG to Class XII. Throughout the festival, the school’s auditorium became a hub for cinematic exploration, with shows running from 8 am to 5 pm. Parents also joined their children in experiencing these cinematic wonders. Students from other hub schools also participated, amplifying the festival’s reach and impact across the educational community. Principal Gulshan Kaur emphasised that IKFF represents the necessary evolution in education.
