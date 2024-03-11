Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, kids visit orphanage

Students of Class II paid a visit to ‘ShishuGreh’, an orphanage nestled in Sector 15, Panchkula, as a part of the change-makers initiative under the guidance of Principal Gulshan Kaur. Their visit marked a significant endeavour to cultivate empathy, compassion, and social responsibility among the budding minds while fostering connections with children in need. During their visit, the students exhibited remarkable generosity and compassion, as they eagerly donated essential items to enrich the lives of the children at the ShishuGreh. Their contributions, ranging from diapers and milk powder to new clothes, bedsheets, and personal care items like toothpaste and shampoo, were accompanied by an array of stationery items. Moreover, the students engaged the children with uplifting songs, creating a warm and joyful atmosphere. A few volunteer parents took out their valuable time and expressed their compassion towards the children and staff. The children of ShishuGreh warmly received the donations with enthusiasm and gratitude, reflecting the profound impact of collective goodwill. The visit served as a reminder that small acts of kindness have the power to uplift spirits and bring hope to those in need. The principal expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the staff and volunteers at the ShishuGreh orphanage for warmly welcoming the students and facilitating such a memorable experience.

#Panchkula