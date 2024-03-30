Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organises educational extravaganza ‘Bhavanotsav’

The school organised an educational extravaganza, titled ‘Bhavanotsav — A Festival of Curricular Joys’ on the school grounds last week to celebrate the culmination of 2023-24 academic session for students of Nursery, LKG and UKG classes. The school campus was transformed into a mini-jungle with interesting stalls put up in every corner. Children dressed in jungle-themed attire and accessories added to the vibrant ambience of the event. The academic stalls gave a peep into students’ joyous journey of learning throughout the session and showcased their skills and talent through various invigorating academic activities. Each stall was embellished with jungle-inspired decor and the activities echoed the nature-inspired theme. The carnival featured tattoo art, face painting, bouncy castle, puppet show and storytelling session. The Academic Carnival — a modern day evolution of the traditional ‘Parent Teacher Meet’ — has introduced a distinctive concept of commemorating the year-long academic and extracurricular achievements of talented Bhavanites. The two-day event was a complete fusion of art, literature, dance, music, and games. School Principal Gulshan Kaur and the Managing Committee applauded the collaborative efforts of the teachers and students. The splendid celebration reached its zenith with the distribution of students’ portfolios along with goodies. With a mission to transfer the focus from mere grades to the acquisition of skills, the carnival not only provided an informal platform to celebrate students’ skills and talent but also nurtured a sense of community among parents and teachers.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula