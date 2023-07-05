Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organises educational trip to Japan

The school organised an educational trip to Japan. The nine-day journey was filled with immersive experiences, fostering global awareness and personal growth. The most distinct part of the trip was students’ visit to Indian Embassy in Japan and their interaction with Sibi George, IFS who is Ambassador of India to Japan. During the interaction session, Sibi George apprised them of life, people and the earthquake-resistant buildings in Japan. Another enlightening aspect of the trip was the visit to Yuhigaoka High School, Osaka, where the group was shown the traditional toys, an arm-wrestling demonstration, confectionary tasting and hands-on experience of making origami.

A visit to Miraikan – Science Museum was an eye-opening experience for all the members, where they had the chance to witness robotic simulations, fancy gizmos about sundry concepts of optics, a fresh perspective about environmental conservation, combating the plastic menace globally and ISS’ simulation. The origami experience added a creative segment to each one of them as they learnt the process of dyeing paper and the art of making moving lips. The group also visited Hiroshima Peace Memorial, where they were shown the place where the atom bomb was first dropped, along with vestiges of damaged items, instances of abnormal bodily growth, and genetic mutations. Everyone felt emotional reading the heart-wrenching letters written by loved ones for their departed family members. The contingent also visited Mt Fuji, a majestic spectacle to behold, enjoyed Lake Ashi cruise, visited Honda showroom, experienced Bullet Train, admired Golden Pavilion, explored Osaka Wheel, participated in Zen experience, and engaged in a tea ceremony.