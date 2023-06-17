Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, students excel in SPICMACAY contest

A cohort of students and a n instructor from the school participated in the 8th International Convention of the 'Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music Among Youth' (SPIC MACAY). The event took place at the Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology in Nagpur. The convention offered a display of cultural marvels, including classical music performances, dance exhibitions, folk art showcases, a sculpture workshop, cinema presentations, and heritage tours. The school contingent consisted of five students: Avni (IX), Vasundhara (IX), Anvi Muradia (XI), Naina Sharma (XII), Srishti Mittal (XII), accompanied by their instructor Shivani Sharma. Their active participation in the convention expanded their perspectives and strengthened their commitment to the preservation and promotion of Indian classical arts. Principal Gulshan Kaur extended her gratitude to the organising committee and motivated the students.