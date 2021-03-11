Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula students take out bicycle rally

The NSS and NCC units of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, took out a rally around Sector-15 on the occasion of World Bicycle Day. The atmosphere was full of excitement as students rode their bicylces at eight in the morning. Banners and posters were made by them to promote the use of bicycles and to highlight the importance of staying fit. Principal Gulshan Kaur along with Vice- Principal Sonia Pabby motivated young riders and flagged off the rally.