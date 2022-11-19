Bhavan Vidyalaya, Pkl

The school team won the first position at the 'Athenian Theatrics' (Science Drama) organised under the series of competitions at the 15th Macfair International organised by City Montessori Inter College, Lucknow. The winning team comprised Aseesjot Singh (XA), Kartik Goyal (XA), Mayank Sinha (XE), Vishwajeet (XB), Aadi Bhardwaj (XIA), Ojasvi Kaushik (XI B) and Manas Mehra (XII B) was declared winner at the event. As many as 75 national and international esteemed educational institutes took part in it. Aseesjot Singh and Kartik Goyal bagged the first position in maths quiz. In extempore, Mayank Sinha bagged the first rank. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated the entire team.