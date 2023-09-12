Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sec 15, Panchkula, celebrates Grandparents' Day

The school celebrated Grandparents’ Day. Students presented a vibrant special assembly for their grandparents, under the guidance of Principal Gulshan Kaur. Grandparents were warmly welcomed with a traditional tilak ceremony, and presented with heartfelt thank-you cards. They were then escorted to the school auditorium by dedicated ushers, where the event unfolded. The morning assembly was inaugurated with the lamp lightning and shloka recitation. Children showcased yoga, song and dance performances. They also exhibited ramp walk on the theme “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”. Teachers and grandparents actively participated in one-minute games together. School Principal Gulshan Kaur conveyed her gratitude to all the grandparents for their invaluable presence and expressed sincere appreciation for the heartfelt efforts put forth by young learners.
