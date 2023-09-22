Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 15, Panchkula, celebrates Grandparents' Day

The school celebrated Grandparents’ Day. Students of Nursery to Class II presented a vibrant show for their grandparents under the guidance Principal Gulshan Kaur. After their arrival, the grandparents were welcomed with a traditional tilak ceremony, and presented with ‘thank-you’ cards. They were then escorted to the school auditorium by dedicated ushers. The event was inaugurated with the lamp lighting and shloka recitation. Children showcased yoga, song and dance performances. They exhibited ramp walk on the theme “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” which fostered a sense of unity and strengthens the unique bond between generations. Grandparents eagerly participated in the one-minute games and relished the opportunity to relive their childhood days. Principal Gulshan Kaur expressed her gratitude to the grandparents for their invaluable presence and emphasised on their role in the grooming of the young children.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canada's Trudeau declines to release evidence in India's link to Sikh's killing
Seeks India's cooperation in murder probe, says info provide...
India suspends visas for Canadians, asks Ottawa to cut mission staff as rift grows
Justin Trudeau rules out release of evidence after MEA says ...
NIA releases pics of 10 pro-Khalistanis behind attack on India’s US mission
Probe agency seeks info from public on suspects