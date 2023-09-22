Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 15, Panchkula, celebrates Grandparents' Day

The school celebrated Grandparents’ Day. Students of Nursery to Class II presented a vibrant show for their grandparents under the guidance Principal Gulshan Kaur. After their arrival, the grandparents were welcomed with a traditional tilak ceremony, and presented with ‘thank-you’ cards. They were then escorted to the school auditorium by dedicated ushers. The event was inaugurated with the lamp lighting and shloka recitation. Children showcased yoga, song and dance performances. They exhibited ramp walk on the theme “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” which fostered a sense of unity and strengthens the unique bond between generations. Grandparents eagerly participated in the one-minute games and relished the opportunity to relive their childhood days. Principal Gulshan Kaur expressed her gratitude to the grandparents for their invaluable presence and emphasised on their role in the grooming of the young children.

#Panchkula