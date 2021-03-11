Bhavan Vidyalaya, (Special Cell), Chandigarh

Students celebrated Mother’s Day by witnessing an exuberant puppet show, organised by members of the Inner Wheel Club, Rotary International, Chandigarh. The Club volunteers spent quality time with the students, cheering and encouraging them as they participated in the puppet show with enthusiasm. Characters like Chhota Bheem, Doraemon, and Rajasthani singers and dancers came to life, as the puppeteers steered their chords to put up a fine display. They also spoke to children about the dying art and told them to enjoy these little joys by taking time away from their gadgets and smart phones. Students joined in the celebrations by singing and dancing. The students also made cards and presented these to their mothers to mark the special occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 youths detained for grenade attack at Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali
CM Bhagwant Mann calls a meeting of senior police officials
Bhagwant Mann takes stock of situation following explosion at Intelligence Wing headquarters
Punjab CM convenes emergency meeting of top brass of police;...
Punjab DGP VK Bhawra says they have leads on grenade attack and will crack case soon
Says it is a big challenge for police as the explosive used ...
Supreme Court refuses to entertain Bikram Majithia's plea
Had sought quashing of cases registered against him by the P...
Santoor maestro Shiv Kumar Sharma dies at 84
Was battling renal complications and had been on dialysis fo...