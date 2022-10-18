Bhavanites excel in Sub-Jr Artistic Gymnastic C’ship

Dynamic Gymnastics Academy functioning on the premises of Stepping Stones Public School, Chandigarh, organised a Gymnastics Championship in The Sports Complex, Sector -7, Chandigarh last week. The contingent of six participants from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, performed excellently and clinched 15 medals. Vedant Sharma, a student of Class 1 emerged champion in the under 8-year category. Lakshita, a student of Class V captured two gold medals and four silver medals. Anwita Sagar bagged three silver medals and one bronze medal. Aashini studying in Class V in the school won a silver and a bronze medal. Vedika Sharma and Ditya Gupta, studying in Class VI and IV, respectively won one silver medal each. All the winners were awarded by the Joint Sports Director Sunil Rayat. The school Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated Gaurav, the school gymnastics coach, for the fabulous performance of school students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt
Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...
Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar
Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation
7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives
The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...
Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration
Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Union Minister Hardeep Puri inaugurate country’s largest compressed bio gas plant in Sangrur
The plant will reduce stubble burning of 40,000 – 45,000 acr...