Bhavanites excel in Sub-Jr Artistic Gymnastic C’ship

Dynamic Gymnastics Academy functioning on the premises of Stepping Stones Public School, Chandigarh, organised a Gymnastics Championship in The Sports Complex, Sector -7, Chandigarh last week. The contingent of six participants from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, performed excellently and clinched 15 medals. Vedant Sharma, a student of Class 1 emerged champion in the under 8-year category. Lakshita, a student of Class V captured two gold medals and four silver medals. Anwita Sagar bagged three silver medals and one bronze medal. Aashini studying in Class V in the school won a silver and a bronze medal. Vedika Sharma and Ditya Gupta, studying in Class VI and IV, respectively won one silver medal each. All the winners were awarded by the Joint Sports Director Sunil Rayat. The school Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated Gaurav, the school gymnastics coach, for the fabulous performance of school students.