Bhupinder International Public School, Patiala

A farewell party titled "Alvida" was organised for students of Class XII. The dance performances by students of Class XI entertained their seniors. Games were also organised on the occasion. A fashion show by students of Class XII was the highlight of the party. Presents were given to the students of Class XII. Gurmeet Singh Arora, school President, appreciated students for their performances. Indu Sharma, Principal, wished the students good luck for their future. She advised students to stick to the values of truthfulness, morality and honesty. The party ended with lunch.
