Bhupinder Int'l Public School, Patiala

To inculcate a spirit of sportsmanship among its students, the school organised an athletic meet on its premises. Students participated in different games and races. These included hurdle race, pick the ball, kangaroo race, collect the ball, bunny race, pick the flag and pick and run. The winners were given trophies and certificates. Indu Sharma, Principal, congratulated all winners and stated that the school had not only produced great doctors and engineers, but also great great sportspersons.
