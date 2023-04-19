Bhupinder Int'l School, Patiala

The school celebrated Baisakhi to showcase Punjab's culture and infuse a sense of respect, love and affection among students. A cultural function was organised which saw students presenting folk songs, bhangra performances and speeches to highlight the significance of the day. Director Principal Indu Sharma appreciated students for their performances. She said along with providing the best education and ground for sportpersons, the school inculcated love for motherland and culture among students right from Montessori through such celebrations.