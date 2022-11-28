Bhupindra Int'l Public School, Patiala

The school has been awarded the best school in academics with Grade A at the FAP National Awards 2022 among 900+ schools by Som Parkash, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industries, Government of India. The event was organised by the Federation of Private Schools and Association. Principal Indu Sharma was awarded the Dynamic Principal award with A+ grade by S Kultar Singh Sandhwa, honourable Speaker, Legislative Assembly, Punjab, for maintaining excellence in the field of education by her selfless contribution in shaping the life of future leaders of India.