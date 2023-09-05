Bi-monthly workshops for training faculty members

What are the key achievements of your school over the past one year?

2022-23 was a session that saw the school setting new benchmarks and scaling ever-higher pinnacles of glory. The school achieved 100 per cent pass percentage in CBSE board results. Ishita Garg topped the Class XII boards by scoring 97.1 per cent. From Class X, Prisha Gupta topped with a score of 98.6 per cent. In sports, Tanisha Manchanda of Class IX was selected for the national team in cricket, and Garima Tanwar of Class VII was selected among best 60 athletes in the Nationals in New Delhi. The NCC Wing introduced last year for girls has opened greater opportunities for our girls to evolve into great leaders of tomorrow.

How have you bridged the post Covid learning gap over the past two years?

We have adopted ‘blended learning approaches’, which involve a combination of online and traditional classroom teaching methods, allowing flexibility and personalised learning experiences. We have implemented ‘catch-up’ programmes and remedial classes to address learning gaps caused by the disruption. Individualised support and personalised learning are also being provided to meet the diverse needs of students. This includes identifying specific learning gaps, conducting assessments, and designing tailored interventions.

Share some NEP practical applications that the school has adopted.

One of the key NEP principles that we have implemented is the focus on experiential learning and hands-on activities. We have incorporated project-based learning into our curriculum, which has helped our students to develop critical thinking, problem-solving and teamwork skills. Another NEP principle that we have adopted is the use of technology in education. Digital learning tools and resources, including smart classes and ATL, have been introduced.

What are the key assessment parameters used?

Assessing students’ performance is an integral part of the teaching-learning process. Formative assessment provides instant feedback to the teachers and there is a scope of improvement for the students. Summative assessment takes place at the end of a course to evaluate what students have learnt based on defined learning objectives. The anecdotal records provide means for the observation of one’s behaviour and can be used to evaluate child’s progress. Other significant parameters are portfolios, questionnaire and school club activities.

Are there any faculty training programmes to upgrade the skills of teachers?

Training the trainers is an important and regular feature on the annual calendar at the school. Under this programme, we hold regular bimonthly workshops for imparting training to our faculty staff on subjects like ‘best teaching practices’, ‘NEP orientation’, “Maximising benefits of technology as a teaching aid’, etc. Post pandemic mental health issues have also assumed importance. To handle these mental /psychological issues with compassion and empathy our teachers are also trained in guidance and counselling techniques. Besides this value-based in-house training sessions are also conducted frequently which cover areas like human excellence, academic excellence, experiential learning, value-based learning and importance of cleanliness.

What are the sports infrastructure and facilities in the school?

The school has a multidisciplinary sports complex, which includes state-of-the-art sports facilities and infrastructure for yoga and meditation, a table tennis hall with three tables, chess playing area, carom board playing area, skating court, etc. The school provides qualified coaches and trainers too, for selected disciplines.

Are there any vocational skills being imparted to students?

According to the NEP, there should be ‘no hard separation’ between academic and vocational education. Following the suggestion, the school is offering financial literacy and numeracy, a vocational subject of a short duration module in middle school. For secondary classes the subject ‘Information Technology’ is being offered. According to this reform, students of Classes VI, VII and VIII will be able to study one skill module of 12-hour duration for a single academic session.

Message for the students

I would like to compliment all the children for showing great resilience and adaptability, during the pandemic period. Having said this let me add that the environment around us today holds infinite opportunities but has some lurking challenges and critical distractions too. Technology and Internet have opened up endless possibilities on one hand, but unregulated exploitation of cyberspace coupled with AI is fraught with many dangers too. My message to the students, is therefore “Stay focussed, stay disciplined; Do not let social media take over your life; set your goal, manage your time, work hard and never give up...because winners never quit, and quitters never win ...go out and excel...let sky be only your lower limit... God bless and Godspeed...”.

