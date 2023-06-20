Bicycles and brotherhood beyond borders

Vineeta Arora

In a unique tribute to both bicycling and brotherhood, Bhavan Vidyalaya Chandigarh organised a one-of-a-kind Cyclothon called 'Maitree2023,' with the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' which means 'The World is One.'

The cycling contingent, comprising seventeen students and five teachers, embarked on an incredible journey from Chandigarh to Kathmandu to spread the message of love and universal brotherhood.

Commencing on May 27, the successful culmination of this arduous yet exciting adventure took place in Kathmandu on June 3, 2023, with the contingent covering a distance of 1300 km, in commemoration of World Bicycle Day.

The route to Kathmandu led the cyclists through destinations such as Haridwar, Kashipur, Sitarganj, Kapilvastu, and Bharatpur, providing them with a rich cultural experience.

Despite facing unforeseen challenges, the Bhavan team displayed resilience and determination, often pedalling at odd hours and weaving through challenging terrains and traffic to overcome obstacles.

In Nepal, Siddhartha English Boarding Secondary School, Butwal, and Daffodil Boarding School, Kathmandu, extended warm hospitality to the Bhavan cycling contingent.

The students were also honoured with an invitation from the Indian Embassy in Nepal, where they had the privilege of interacting with embassy staff members.

The primary objective of this Indo-Nepal Cyclothon was to strengthen the longstanding ties between India and Nepal and foster deeper bonds of friendship and love with the neighbouring country.

These young children, as messengers of peace, aspire to contribute to making the world a more harmonious and beautiful place to live in.

The 'Maitree2023' Cyclothon is the fifth in a series of similar cyclothons organised by Bhavan Vidyalyaya Chandigarh.

The underlying theme and message of each cyclothon was to pay respect to the bravehearts of our nation.

In 2018, we paid tribute to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh; on the 150th birth anniversary of the father of the nation we cycled to Dandi in 2019; under the "Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat" campaign , the students cycled to Himachal Pradesh in 2021; and in 2022, to Longewala (Jaisalmer) to pay tribute to the BSF personnel of the nation.

The successful completion of 'Maitree2023' Cyclothon stands as a testament to the indomitable spirit of these young cyclists who have left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of people, inspiring them to work towards a more inclusive and interconnected world.

As the eventful journey concluded on, the students returned to the BVC campus with unforgettable memories, eagerly anticipating their next expedition.

As these tenacious and passionate youngsters made their way back to the school, I for one, could not help but feel a strong sense of patriotic and cultural pride.

The writer is Director,(Education) and Sr. Principal, Bhavan Vidyalaya Chandigarh