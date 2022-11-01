Birla Balika and Mayo girls make it to the finals

The first semifinal of U-19 IPSC Girls Soccer Tournament was played between teams of Lawrence School, Sanawar and Birla Balika Vidyapeeth, Pilani. BBV reached the finals by beating Team Sanawar by 2-1. Ananya Goyal (Jersey no.2) scored the single goal for Lawrence School. Aakriti Singh (Jersey no. 9) led the team BVV towards victory by shooting 2 goals. Aakriti Singh was adjudged the Player of the match. In the second semifinal between Pinegrove School, Solan and Mayo College Girls School, Mayo girls took an early lead. Pinegrove conceded 2 goals to Mayo. Pinegrove girls strived hard but could not succeed in scoring a goal.
