Blood donation camp at Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The school organised a blood donation camp in collaboration with the PGIMER. The event was held on the school premises with the noble aim of saving lives and fostering a culture of altruism and empathy among students, staff and the local community. The blood donation camp witnessed an overwhelming response from students, teachers, parents and community members who came forward to contribute to this lifesaving cause. “We are proud of our parents and staff who wholeheartedly participated in this noble endeavour,” said Dr Parveena John Singh, Principal.