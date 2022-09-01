Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon, Mohali, celebrated National Sports Day with great joy and enthusiasm. It is celebrated as a tribute to hockey legend major Dhyan Chand. Students participated actively in the marathon. School students Vikas, Pooja, Mehak, Simran and Jash gave a short speech and recited a poem on this special occasion. School principal Geeta Sandhu and vice-principal Mukesh Chaudhary also gave a motivational speech in which they advised everyone to participate in any kind of sports.