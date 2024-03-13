Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon, celebrates International Women’s Day

The school celebrated International Women’s Day to generate sensitisation to ‘gender equality and women empowerment’. Women are considered to be the foundation of every society. School Principal Geeta Sandhu and Vice-Principal Mukesh Chaudhary spoke about women empowerment and expressed gratitude and admiration for the contribution of women in their lives. Dr Neelu, psychotherapist practicing in the US, and Niti (writer, healer and astrologer) were also present on the occasion.

