The Kindergarten section of Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon, Mohali, organised a 'Bag Organisation Activity' from Nursery to Class I to enhance the organising skills of the students. It will also develop their gross and fine motor skills. Kids were very curious about the activity. This will also help their parents as kids can arrange their schoolbags on their own. Aamna, Shakuntala, Christeena and Preeti coordinated the activity.
