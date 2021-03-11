Blossom Public School, Nayagaon

With the aim of honing the dancing skills of the students, an Inter- School Dance Competition was organised by Team solutions at MGIPA- Sector 26, Chandigarh, for students of classes VI to VIII . The Blossomians set the dance floor on fire with energetic performance. The choreography was done by Saurav. Principal and Geeta Sandhu and Vice Principal Mukesh Chaudhary attended the programme to motivate children and also encouraged them to participate more in such competitions.