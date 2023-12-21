Blossoms Convent School, Jagraon

The school celebrated Fit India Week under the Fit India Movement to accentuate the importance of health and fitness among the students, parents and teachers and to promote a paradigm shift from a sedentary lifestyle to physically active day-to-day living. The week-long celebration encompassed oodles of activities and initiatives from invigorating morning exercises, pledge taking, athletic meet, quiz on fitness, kho-kho and yoga that encouraged the sense of being fit and healthy. Principal Dr Amarjeet Kaur Naaz extended a heartiest gratitude to everyone who contributed to make Fit India Week a memorable and impactful event.
