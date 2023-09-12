Blossoms Senior Secondary School, Patiala, celebrates Teachers’ Day

The school organised a scintillating function on Teachers’ Day. The day started with a speech on Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s contribution to education. Students of various classes participated in different inter-house competitions, such as face painting, jewellery making, mehndi and card making in which Ajayinder, Vania, Vanshika, Tasvi Khan, Damanjeet Kaur and Vandhna grabbed first position, respectively. Kanika of Nursery was honoured with the title of ‘Ms Teej’. The whole week comprised of various activities and students of Class XI secured the first position in the Sahodaya Inter-School Competition in the category ‘Sustainable Action Greener Future’ which was held at Budha Dal Public School, Patiala. A good number of students who excelled in sports category were also honoured. Vivan Dhingia of Class II got gold medal in Taekwondo Cup. Mohit Soni, Akhil Maurya, Pushpinder Singh, Chetan Singh Sidhu and many other students were selected for district-level basketball, chess, karate, kickboxing and yoga tournaments. Ravi Singh (Trustee) along with Bindu Vaid (Principal) gave away the prizes.