Blue Bells Senior Secondary School, Naraingarh

Swami Gyanand Maharaj, an Indian Mahamandaleshwar saint, who is known for his research on Bhagwat Gita, visited the school. It was a great honour for Principal Rajeev Mehta to welcome Maharaj along with some esteemed guests. The programme commenced with a welcome song and followed by ‘bhajan’ and ‘Shri Krishna Leela’.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.