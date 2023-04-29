Blue Bird High School, Sec-16, Pkl

To mark World English Language Day, several activities were organised by the English Department of the school. Though this language was celebrated every day, one day dedicated towards would make it more special. The performances of the students of classes V to X left the audience spellbound. Various activities like book reviews, speech by motivational speakers and storytelling were conducted. The principal, Vandna Bhatnagar appreciated the students' efforts for organising the activities.
