Blue Bird High School, Sec 16, Pkl, holds talk on ‘securing digital world’

A talk on “Secure your digital world” was organised at the school. Resource person advocate Brij Mohan Vashishtha, who serves on the panel of the District Legal Services Authority, Panchkula, cautioned the students and teachers about cyber-crime casualties. He shared his knowledge about cybercrime and its ingredients. He discussed the various provisions of law dealing with the evidence process, relevancy and reliability under cyber space. He elucidated how the computer is being used as a tool as well as a target to commit cyber-crimes, such a shacking, skimming, phishing and cyber bullying. He addressed the students on the safe use of social media and expounded the various guidelines regulating the privacy issues. The students were inquisitive with regard to the subject matter. An interactive session followed, wherein the students got the opportunity to put their queries.