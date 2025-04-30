DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / Blue Bird High School, Sec 16, Pkl, holds talk on ‘securing digital world’

Blue Bird High School, Sec 16, Pkl, holds talk on ‘securing digital world’

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Apr 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A talk on “Secure your digital world” was organised at the school. Resource person advocate Brij Mohan Vashishtha, who serves on the panel of the District Legal Services Authority, Panchkula, cautioned the students and teachers about cyber-crime casualties. He shared his knowledge about cybercrime and its ingredients. He discussed the various provisions of law dealing with the evidence process, relevancy and reliability under cyber space. He elucidated how the computer is being used as a tool as well as a target to commit cyber-crimes, such a shacking, skimming, phishing and cyber bullying. He addressed the students on the safe use of social media and expounded the various guidelines regulating the privacy issues. The students were inquisitive with regard to the subject matter. An interactive session followed, wherein the students got the opportunity to put their queries.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper