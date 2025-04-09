Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula, conducts orientation programme

The school conducted an orientation programme for the new academic session of kindergarten students. The event marked the beginning of a new journey for students and parents, aiming to foster a strong partnership between home and school. Principal Vandna Bhatnagar warmly welcomed parents and students, introducing the school’s mission, vision, and values. The academic team presented an overview of the curriculum, extracurricular activities and assessment patterns, providing parents with a comprehensive understanding of the school’s academic framework. The school’s rules and regulations were discussed, emphasising the importance of discipline, punctuality and respect for peers and staff.