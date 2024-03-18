Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula, organises ‘Pre-eminence’

The school hosted its annual kindergarten function “Pre-eminence” transforming the stage into a magical realm of creativity and joy. The young performers took the audience on a mesmerising journey through the five elements, seamlessly blending education with entertainment. The stage came alive with the spirit of camaraderie as the little stars presented heart-warming performances depicting the essence of friendship. The childhood dreams and aspirations were beautifully captured in the acts presented under the theme of ‘Belief – Aashayen’. A thought-provoking segment addressed the pros and cons of mobile technology, showcasing the awareness and mindfulness the kindergarteners possess. They also showcased the gigantic success of Chandrayaan 3 and its journey of a success through a beautiful dance performance. Tejasvini Sharma, a star singer, was the chief guest of the function. She sang a song for the audience. Principal Vandna Bhatnagar appreciated the efforts of Tejasvini’s mother for bringing up her daughter so well. She expressed her gratitude towards the dedication of the teachers, students and the unwavering support of parents. She emphasised the significance of such events which contribute to the holistic growth of the students during their educational journey. The event not only celebrated the achievements of the kindergarteners but also emphasised the school’s commitment in providing a nurturing environment that fosters creativity, values, and a love for learning.

