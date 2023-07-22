'Blue Day' at AKSIPS-125 Smart School, Kharar

The kindergarten section of the school celebrated ‘Blue Day’. Tiny tots were told about the significance of blue colour through a series of activities. All the classrooms were decorated with blue balloons and children were introduced to different shades of blue. Students were made to recognise blue colour through different games and activities. An array of blue-coloured objects, like umbrella, ball, cloud, flowers, etc. were at display thus providing the students opportunities to have a clear sense of the colour and its importance. The little ones of Nursery children got engaged in finger printing, free hand drawing, collage work and colouring. Branch Head Jagjit Sekhon admired the kids’ excitement.

#Kharar