world

Bolivia to return to in-person classes

Bolivia to return to in-person classes

Pic for representational purpose only. iStock

La Paz, March 14

Schools in Bolivia will return to in-person classes on Monday, with biosecurity measures in place to avoid the spread of Covid-19, Deputy Minister of Education Bartolome Puma announced.

On February 1, most Bolivian schools began the year with a mixture of distance, face-to-face and hybrid learning, reports Xinhua news agency.

Minister of Education Edgar Pary said that schools had gradually begun to return to face-to-face learning, with a full return expected on Monday.

The Health and Sports Ministry said it plans to send medical teams to schools to ensure the enforcement of sanitary measures and offer testing and vaccination to students. IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

2
Trending

Dharmendra reunites with 'darling' Tanuja, the duo says to hell with those who are jealous

3
Punjab Election

Ignored plaints against Capt Amarinder Singh for long: Sonia Gandhi

4
Nation

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

5
Punjab

Congress scripted its own defeat in Punjab, says party leader Balbir Sidhu

6
Punjab

Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann to resign as MP on Monday

7
Punjab

16 municipal councillors in Amritsar join AAP

8
Trending

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election to AAP, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?

9
World

China on brink of biggest Covid-19 crisis since Wuhan as cases triple

10
Punjab

Election commission announces Rajya Sabha poll schedule for 5 seats in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Viral video: Russian pilot denounces his country’s attack on Ukraine, tells passengers ‘it is a crime’; neitzens wonder ‘if he is still alive’
World

Viral video: Russian pilot denounces his country’s attack on Ukraine, tells passengers ‘it is a crime’; neitzens wonder ‘if he is still alive’

‘Kill me now’: She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry
World

'Kill me now': She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry

Earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines; no tsunami threat
World

Earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines; no tsunami threat

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?
Trending

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election to AAP, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?

Five men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple
Nation

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap
World

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

Young Punjabis losing love for land, feel scholars, thinkers
Amritsar

Young Punjabis losing love for land, feel scholars, thinkers

Dharmendra reunites with darling Tanuja, the duo says to hell with those who are jealous
Trending

Dharmendra reunites with 'darling' Tanuja, the duo says to hell with those who are jealous

Top Stories

Covid vaccination for children in 12-15 age group to begin this week

Covid vaccination for 12-14-year-olds, booster for all 60-plus from March 16

Biological E’s Corbevax will be administered to them

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

The injured have been admitted to local hospital

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Talks between Russia and Ukraine to resume today; Zelenskyy tells NATO to close airspace

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Talks between Russia and Ukraine to resume today; Zelenskyy tells NATO to close airspace

Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann to resign as MP from Sangrur

Will miss this House, have a huge responsibility now: Bhagwant Mann after resigning as Sangrur MP

Says AAP is not new, knows how to run governments

Income Tax dept searches Omaxe group premises in Punjab, Delhi-NCR

Income Tax dept searches Omaxe group premises in Punjab, Delhi-NCR

At least 30 locations being covered

Cities

View All

AAP roadshow: Cops remain on toes in Amritsar

AAP roadshow: Cops remain on toes in Amritsar

13 councillors join AAP in Amritsar, more in line

State-run buses pressed into service to ferry people in Amritsar

Young Punjabis losing love for land, feel scholars, thinkers

Acid attack in Amritsar: Woman lawyer escapes unhurt

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

PGI to have 150-bed critical care block

PGI to have 150-bed critical care block

Mohali: Nayagaon man held for killing stray dog after video goes viral

Ex-cop's son among 7 arrested outside Chandigarh clubs

Swachh Survekshan: Now, Chandigarh civic body engages volunteers to improve on 'public feedback'

Krrish wins Asian Junior Boxing gold

Unattended bag in Delhi-bound train triggers panic, no explosives found

Unattended bag in Delhi-bound train triggers panic, no explosives found

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma held in February for hitting DCP's car

‘This victory was purely the result of the work I've done for people in last 5 yrs’

This victory was purely the result of the work I've done for people in last 5 yrs: Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary

CM’s swearing-in: ACS reviews all arrangements

... & Punjab readies itself to witness the function

Hindu groups protest cow slaughter incident in Tanda

2 women among 6 booked for murdering youth

4 smugglers held with 2.5-kg heroin

4 smugglers held with 2.5-kg heroin

Six test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Remove encroachments by vendors at Dugri market, say booth owners

Take action on allegations of encroachment on park by LIT Chairman: NGT to DC, MC

Open house: What should be done to ensure 100 per cent vax coverage

Poll code lifted, owners rush to get weapons back

Poll code lifted in Punjab, owners rush to get weapons back

Farmer unions protest over demands

NGT order continues to be flouted in Bahadurgarh

Alumni meet at Mohindra College, Patiala