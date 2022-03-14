Bolivia to return to in-person classes

La Paz, March 14
Schools in Bolivia will return to in-person classes on Monday, with biosecurity measures in place to avoid the spread of Covid-19, Deputy Minister of Education Bartolome Puma announced.
On February 1, most Bolivian schools began the year with a mixture of distance, face-to-face and hybrid learning, reports Xinhua news agency.
Minister of Education Edgar Pary said that schools had gradually begun to return to face-to-face learning, with a full return expected on Monday.
The Health and Sports Ministry said it plans to send medical teams to schools to ensure the enforcement of sanitary measures and offer testing and vaccination to students. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Covid vaccination for 12-14-year-olds, booster for all 60-plus from March 16
Biological E’s Corbevax will be administered to them
5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap
The injured have been admitted to local hospital
Will miss this House, have a huge responsibility now: Bhagwant Mann after resigning as Sangrur MP
Says AAP is not new, knows how to run governments
Income Tax dept searches Omaxe group premises in Punjab, Delhi-NCR
At least 30 locations being covered