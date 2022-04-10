Boys at greater risk of repeating grades, failing to complete education than girls: UNESCO report

The report sheds light on the factors driving boys’ disengagement from education

Boys at greater risk of repeating grades, failing to complete education than girls: UNESCO report

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

New Delhi, April 10

Boys are more likely than girls to repeat primary grades in 130 out of 142 countries, with data indicating their poorer progression through school, according to a new Global Education report by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The report titled ‘Leave no child behind: Global report on boys’ disengagement from education’ pointed out that no less than 132 million boys of primary and secondary school age are out of school.

It said boys are more likely than girls to experience physical bullying and are often targeted because of their real or perceived sexual orientation and gender identity or expression (SOGIE).

“Boys are more likely than girls to repeat primary grades in 130 out of 142 countries, with data indicating their poorer progression through school. In 57 countries, with data on learning poverty, 10-year-old boys fare worse than girls in mastering reading skills and adolescent boys continue to fall behind girls at the secondary level.

“While girls are more likely than boys to never attend school, boys in many countries are at higher risk of failing to advance and complete their education. As it stands, 132 million boys are currently out of school,” the report stated.

Shedding light on the factors driving boys’ disengagement from education, the UN report attributed the trend to harsh discipline, corporal punishment, gendered norms, poverty and the need to work, among major reasons.

“Poverty and the need to work, for instance, can lead boys to drop out. Gendered norms and expectations can also affect their desire to learn. In particular, certain subjects can run counter to traditional expressions of masculinity, making them unpopular with boys. Harsh discipline, corporal punishment and other forms of violence at school also negatively impact boys’ academic achievement, while increasing absenteeism and dropouts.

“In many countries, boys are at greater risk than girls of repeating grades, failing to complete different education levels and having poorer learning outcomes in school. Where previously boys’ disadvantage seemed most notable in high- or upper-middle-income contexts at the beginning of the millennium, this has shifted and now includes several low- and lower-middle-income countries,” it said.

The report noted that secondary education is where boys’ disadvantage is most prevalent.

“The right to education remains unfulfilled for many boys. Far too many children and youth of primary and secondary school age are out of school. Just over half of them are boys. It has been a concern that COVID-19 pandemic would lead to an increase in school dropouts. In 2020, the last school year before the pandemic, an estimated 259 million children and youth of primary and secondary school age were out of school, 132 million of whom were boys.

“There will not be a clear picture of COVID-19 effects on enrolments before the end of 2022,” it said.

At the global level, almost no country with data has achieved gender parity at the tertiary level.

The gender parity index data in 2019 for tertiary enrolment showed 88 men for every 100 women enrolled at tertiary level. While previously boys’ disengagement and dropout was a concern mainly in high-income countries, several low- and middle-income countries have seen a reversal in gender gaps, with boys now lagging behind girls in enrolment and completion.

“In 73 countries, less boys than girls are enrolled in upper-secondary education. In Mathematics, on the other hand, the gender gap that once worked against girls at the start of the millennium has narrowed or equalised with boys in half of all countries with data.

“Practices such as streaming of classes and gender segregation contribute to boys’ low motivation, underachievement and disengagement from education. Conflict and forced migration exacerbate challenges in accessing and completing education. Language barriers, mobility and discrimination contribute to educational exclusion,” the UNESCO report mentioned.

Experts pointed out that prolonged school closures and longer-term impact of COVID-19 on learning loss and school dropout are likely to exacerbate existing gender disparities unless steps are taken to address the learning needs of all.

“Despite boys’ clear disengagement from and disadvantage in education in certain contexts, there are few programmes and initiatives addressing this phenomenon holistically, with system-level, gender-specific policies even more rare. Scarce policy attention has been given to gender disparities in education that disadvantage boys. Existing policies are predominantly in high-income countries. Few low- or middle-income countries have specific policies to improve boys’ enrolment,” it said.

Advance equal access to education and preventing boys’ drop out, reform traditional practices or adapt their timing, such as initiation ceremonies, which pull boys and young men out of school, building on lessons of the extensive work identifying and addressing barriers to girls’ education, making learning gender-transformative, safe and inclusive for all learners and create gender-transformative and inclusive learning environments that address all learners’ needs, are among the recommendations made in the report.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring is Punjab Congress chief, Partap Singh Bajwa CLP leader

2
Nation

Kartik Vasudev dreamt of going to Canada to pursue higher education but fate had other plans, says family

3
Punjab

Amrinder Raja Warring PPCC chief, Partap Singh Bajwa CLP leader

4
Nation

60-feet-long steel bridge stolen in Bihar’s Sasaram

5
World

Pakistan political crisis: Midnight no-trust vote ousts Imran Khan

6
World

Imran Khan leaves Pak PM's official residence

7
Punjab

Punjab Congress appointments: High command tries to maintain region, experience and caste balance

8
Punjab

Indian student, Kartik Vasudev, shot in Canada; EAM expresses condolences

9
World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan holds emergency meeting of his Cabinet

10
World

Bilawal Bhutto accuses Imran of seeking military intervention by delaying vote

Don't Miss

View All
Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India? Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

Karan Johar’s endorsing matrimony advt leads to debate, it also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy
Entertainment

Karan Johar endorsing matrimony ad rakes up debate, also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy

Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

MP farmer dances atop his garlic as rate plunged from Rs 1000 to Rs 300 per quintal in wholesale Mandi
Trending

Hope crushed, MP farmer dances over his garlic as he gets paid Rs 3 per kg in wholesale market

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius
Delhi

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Putin's daughters’ role in Russian government and here is why US is targeting them
Trending

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

No carnivore escaped from zoo, says official
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Preparing for the worst, Ukrainian woman gets family detail inscribed on her child’s back
Trending

Preparing for the worst, Ukrainian woman gets family detail inscribed on her child’s back

Top Stories

PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, PTI’s Qureshi submit nomination papers for PM’s post

Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, PTI’s Qureshi submit nomination papers for PM’s post

PML-N senior leaders Khawaja Asif and Rana Tanveer will act ...

Pakistan National Assembly to meet again on Monday to elect new Prime Minister

Pakistan National Assembly to meet again on Monday to elect new PM

Combined Opposition has already named PML-N president Shehba...

Pakistan immigration authorities on high alert to catch fleeing govt officials after Imran Khan’s ouster

Pakistan immigration authorities on high alert to catch fleeing govt officials after Imran Khan’s ouster

Federal Investigation Agency and airport officials say that ...

Imran Khan tried to sack Pakistan Army Chief Gen. Bajwa before ouster: Reports

Imran Khan tried to sack Pakistan Army Chief Gen Bajwa before ouster: Reports

Attempted effort for a ‘change’ failed as the Defence Minist...

BJP chief Nadda rules out change in Himachal leadership

BJP chief Nadda rules out change in Himachal leadership

Says the party will contest upcoming Assembly polls under th...

Cities

View All

4 gangsters among 16 held with arms & ammunition

4 gangsters among 16 held with arms & ammunition

Depleting green cover a cause for concern in Amritsar

Gang involved in smuggling weapons, drugs busted, 2 held

New Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh assumes charge

And the audience returns to theatre

Indian student, Kartik Vasudev, shot in Canada, EAM expresses condolences

Indian student, Kartik Vasudev, shot in Canada; EAM expresses condolences

Teachers to gherao Bhagwant Mann's house

Wheat procurement sluggish across Bathinda district

Opposition lashes out at Punjab Govt, raises concern over string of murders

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

Act against guilty schools, parents ask UT Edu Secy

Monopolised sale of Books, uniform: Act against guilty schools, parents ask Chandigarh Education Secretary

Cab, auto drivers' strike on April 12 in tricity

Hold elections afresh, orders PU Chancellor

Depleting groundwater cause of concern: NGT

Tanda Karor village in Mohali devoid of basic amenities

Fire at Ghazipur landfill site, no casualty: Officials

Fire at Ghazipur landfill site, no casualty: Officials

IMD warns of ‘heat wave conditions’ in Delhi; maximum temperature to hover around 42 degrees Celsius

Fire breaks out at Delhi godown, no injuries

6 fire-fighters among 9 injured in blaze at Delhi factory

Online mediation can work wonders, says Chief Justice of India NV Ramana

Cut in booster dose prices unlikely to increase footfall in Jalandhar

Cut in booster dose prices unlikely to increase footfall in Jalandhar

Farmers urge govt to release Rs 900-crore dues

Nawanshahr man takes on snatchers

13 minors rescued: Bihar man yet to find his 2 sons

Two-time gallantry awardee shares family’s love for olive green

Redressing grievances of people top priority, says Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Redressing grievances of people top priority, says Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Two accused in oil trading company robbery identified in Ludhiana

17-year-old raped by teacher in Ludhiana

Educator booked for harassing minor girl

Man booked for rape bid on daughter-in-law in Ludhiana

Milk items found not fit for human consumption

Milk items found not fit for human consumption

2,455 beneficiaries jabbed against Covid in district

1,316 get degrees at Modi College

Purse snatched from woman

Patiala: Thrashed at Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital, elderly awaits justice