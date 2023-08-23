BPR International School, Kurukshetra

A programme was organised on Independence Day at the school. The programme was inaugurated by lighting the lamp by philanthropist Pankaj Arora, president of the School Management Pawan Sharma and Principal Praveen Sharma. After this, social worker Pankaj Arora hoisted the national flag along with the guests present. Various cultural items filled with patriotism were presented by children. Pankaj Arora said, “Freedom is our heritage and we all should take a pledge to protect it.”

#Kurukshetra