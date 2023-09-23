Bringing positivity

There are many things in a student’s life which lead to stress and this stress is a negative prospect in the life. Stress would not only affect the thinking of the students but also their mental health. The WHO says, “Being healthy is the sign of physical, social and mental well-being. How will we be healthy if we do not cure from stress?”

We the students get this negativity when we fear specific things. We can take example of the terror of studies. I, being a student of science, feel that the terror of subjects leads to a stressed life. Sometimes not doing good in a specific thing doesn’t mean you can do nothing in life. You just need to have a positive outlook. Now you would ask, what do I do to prevent it.

Although stress level varies in people and whenever I feel highly stressed, I cry out all the negativity. You might wonder how it helps. Whenever this happens, I gain a lot of confidence and feel really positive. Sometimes talking positive about yourself also leads to confidence. Let me mention there is no one in the world who can understand you better than yourself.

Positivity brings you the means to optimise your life. Speak positively with everyone. I would not say crying out all the negativity is the only way of getting rid of stress. People do listen to music which makes them elated and positive. Making walking and exercising a habit help lead a better life. Let us not only get stuck up with our studies, but also add our hobbies in our routine. A student’s life is a crucial time and one should enjoy it with full positivity. Let’s get rid of the negativity and lead a healthy life.

Nancy Bhagat, Class XII,

Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2, Pathankot