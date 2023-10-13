Brook Field International School, Mohali

The ‘Joy of Giving’ activity was observed at the school. This was a thoughtful gesture by students as part of the ‘iCare’ activity and the teachers to showcase their respect and gratitude for the needy people of society. The activity was observed in collaboration with the Robin Hood Army. The school donated over 500 essential kits, toys and food packets to RHA academies, touching the lives of less fortunate individuals. The Robins inspired students to join the noble cause. The Robin Hood Army is a volunteer based, zero funds organisation that works to get surplus food from restaurants and the community to serve the less fortunate people. President of the school Manav Singla said the ‘Joy of Giving’ was a wonderful idea to inculcate the habit of appreciation of people around us and also to “thank everyone who helps us in many ways in our everyday life”.

#Mohali