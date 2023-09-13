Brook Field International School, New Chandigarh

Janmashtami was celebrated at the school. The joyous spirit of Janmashtami came alive when the children put forth a vibrant and lively presentation based on various episodes from Krishna’s life. Later, the significance of the festival was explained to the children and a beautiful dance presentation by students transformed the ambience into a divine arena. Parents were mesmerised to see the performance of their little ones.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Video shows US cop laughing, joking about Indian student killed by patrol car driven by fellow officer
'She's dead', Auderer laughs and says, 'it's a regular perso...
Supreme Court refers sedition law pleas to 5-judge Bench
Will study if a bigger Bench required, says CJI
Indian Air Force to get Ladakh’s 4th base at Nyoma
Rajnath lays foundation stone, says will prove to be a game-...