Brookfield International School, Kurali

The three-day annual sports day of the school concluded. Educationist Dr Anshu Katria and Dr Gurpreet Singh were the special guest on the last day of the sports meet. Dr Anshu Katria congratulated school president Manav Singla for the event. School pattern Neelam Singla conveyed her elation at the success of the event. The day witnessed the heats of the races and other athletic events, including long jump, shot put, etc. Various fun games, fast and furious, ninja turtle, yoga mat with hula-hoops, bugs bunny, bean bag balancing, ice-cream cone, bridge builders, monkey mania, etc, entertained the audience. Teachers and parents participated in the lemon race, tug-of-war and other races. The winners were awarded by school president Manav Singla and pattern Neelam Singh. The excitement of the day was fun games arranged for the mothers and fathers of students and the winners were awarded.

