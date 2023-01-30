Brookfield International School, Mohali

The school organised Republic Day celebrations on its premises. During the morning assembly, the Master on Duty gave a speech highlighting the significance of the day and paid his respects to freedom fighters. Students of kindergarten assembled for a cultural show. The show began with the National Anthem, followed by speeches by students. Students also performed dances and songs to pay tributes to heroes of the country. School Director Manav Singla said, "We Indians can keep our national spirit alive by recalling the past to improve our present and future. We should be true Indians in words, actions and thoughts and be worthy of our country."