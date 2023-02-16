Brookfield Int’l School, New Chandigarh

The school organised its annual sports event, which commenced with a pom-pom dance, ball drill and movement exercises with a parachute, all of which were performed by students of the pre-primary wing. The little enthusiasts took part in various track and field races, which included the ball race, run pick and place race, sprint, bean bag balancing and tricycle race. The athletic events included races for pre-primary wing and Classes I & II. Middle class students took part in yoga, gymnastics, tae kwon do, trampoline activity and zumba. Class III presented a dance sequence. The function came to an end with a tug of war. Prizes were given to the winners. Director Manav Singla said sports was an integral part of the curriculum and should be given due importance throughout the session. Principal Jai Kumar Singh emphasised the importance of finding one's element through participation in sports and other areas of interest.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Income tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continue for third day
The operation that began at the British Broadcasting Corpora...
Over 51% turnout recorded in Tripura polls till 1pm
Several incidents of violence, attacks and counter-attacks r...
Tripura Assembly polls: Will Tipra Motha play a kingmaker in triangular contest?
Tribal vote holds the key as regional newbie Tipra Motha dem...
Delhi murder: Accused Sahil erased Nikki Yadav's data, chats; Crime Branch examining CCTV footage to identify routes taken on incident night
The accused knew that his and Nikki Yadav's chat was big evi...
2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar
According to the police, an armed man with a covered face en...