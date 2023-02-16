Brookfield Int’l School, New Chandigarh

The school organised its annual sports event, which commenced with a pom-pom dance, ball drill and movement exercises with a parachute, all of which were performed by students of the pre-primary wing. The little enthusiasts took part in various track and field races, which included the ball race, run pick and place race, sprint, bean bag balancing and tricycle race. The athletic events included races for pre-primary wing and Classes I & II. Middle class students took part in yoga, gymnastics, tae kwon do, trampoline activity and zumba. Class III presented a dance sequence. The function came to an end with a tug of war. Prizes were given to the winners. Director Manav Singla said sports was an integral part of the curriculum and should be given due importance throughout the session. Principal Jai Kumar Singh emphasised the importance of finding one's element through participation in sports and other areas of interest.