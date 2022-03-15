BSE announces pattern of Matriculation examination

Cuttack, Mar 15
The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) announced the pattern of holding the matric (Class X) examination in Odisha next month.
The exam will begin at 8 am and the second sitting will be from 11 am. The exam will be conducted out of 80 marks for all subjects except the vocational trades and the third language, a BSE official said at a press conference in Cuttack.
The students can give the exam, which will begin from April 29, at their own centres, the official said.
The students will be examined in three ways through summative assessment and internal assessment. The method where students scored the highest marks will be counted, he said.
Eighty marks will have 50 multiple choice questions in the OMR sheet, while the remaining will be subjective, according to the official.
The state government had announced last Friday to conduct the annual matriculation examination from April 29 to May 6 in offline mode.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Wearing of hijab not essential religious practice in Islam, rules Karnataka High Court; upholds ban
Court dismisses petitions filed by Muslim girls seeking perm...
India's missile system safe and secure, says Rajnath on accidental firing of missile
Says a high-level inquiry has been ordered to look into the ...
No indication that firing of missile from India into Pakistan anything other than accident: US
India on Friday said it accidentally fired a missile two day...
Gandhis should step aside from leadership role: Kapil Sibal
Sonia Gandhi in the CWC on Sunday had offered to step aside ...
UK to lift all remaining Covid international travel restrictions
Arrivals into UK will no longer be required to submit travel...