Budding boxers make a mark

Eleven students of Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind, have won medals in block boxing championship, organised at school campus on September 4. Prince, Aniket, Vikas, Shakti, Samrat, Navdeep and Krish bagged gold medals . Bharat and Sameer won Silver medals. Sameer and Sahil won Bronze. Students credited their wins to the National Champion and International Professional Boxer Coach Ashish Ahlawat and school staff. Ashish Ahlawat teaches boxing tricks to children in morning and evening at the school. Principal Ravinder Kumar, Head Coordinator Surender Kumar, Coach Sandeep, Suman (DP), Seema (DP) and school staff were present on the occasion.