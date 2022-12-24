BVC students shine in AILET 2023

Law students of Bhavan Vidyalaya Chandigarh came out with flying colours in the AILET exam results that were declared earlier this week. Arshiya Gupta of Class XII gor AIR 3 in the AILET (All India Law Entrance Test) for NLU Delhi. PrabhatRajagopalan also of Class XII bagged Rank 17, while Ashmit Thakur was Rank 25. Meanwhile, Gurnoor Singh bagged AIR 81. Having topped the charts, these students have now ensured admission for the Undergraduate Programme at the prestigious National Law University Delhi. They still await results of the CLAT exam which is expected to be declared by the end of the month. Senior Principal Vineeta Arora conveyed congratulated the students and their families. She lauded the efforts of these students, who have been all-rounders in various curricular and co-curricular activities during their school year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister oversees arrangements at Delhi's Safda...
China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8
The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...