BVC students shine in AILET 2023

Law students of Bhavan Vidyalaya Chandigarh came out with flying colours in the AILET exam results that were declared earlier this week. Arshiya Gupta of Class XII gor AIR 3 in the AILET (All India Law Entrance Test) for NLU Delhi. PrabhatRajagopalan also of Class XII bagged Rank 17, while Ashmit Thakur was Rank 25. Meanwhile, Gurnoor Singh bagged AIR 81. Having topped the charts, these students have now ensured admission for the Undergraduate Programme at the prestigious National Law University Delhi. They still await results of the CLAT exam which is expected to be declared by the end of the month. Senior Principal Vineeta Arora conveyed congratulated the students and their families. She lauded the efforts of these students, who have been all-rounders in various curricular and co-curricular activities during their school year.